Helen Nichols

HELEN CHANNELL NICHOLS, 94 of Summersville passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late I. H. and Rachael Hammond Channell and was born at Huttonsville July 6, 1926. Helen was a graduate of West Virginia University and a former Nicholas County High School teacher. She was a charter member of the Summersville Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Eastern Star.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Cecil E. Nichols and siblings; Lt. Col. Lynn R. Channell, Bonn S.Channell, Nick R. Channell, Mary Jane Pfost and Majel Palandech.
Left to mourn her is son Andrew C. Nichols of Summersville and a daughter Cecilia B. Poff of Summersville, 4 granddaughters Jennifer Elizabeth Poff, Mary Ann Kiser, Kimberly L. Phillips and Schyler Nichols and 3 great grandchildren
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville with Pastor Joan Stewart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Nicholas County Animal Shelter PO Box 579, Summersville WV 26651.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com