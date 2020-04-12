HELEN RAMPP MORRIS died April 10, 2020, at her home in Grantsville.
She was born October 16, 1929, the daughter of the late George Joseph Rampp and Gertrude Hess Rampp.
She grew up in Clarksburg and Bridgeport and was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Home Economics. She came to Grantsville to teach at Calhoun County High School, where she taught Home Economics, introducing several innovative classes including the first male home ec class, singles living, and etiquette.
She married the late Carl Morris December 12, 1954. They are survived by seven children: Carleen (husband Doug) Dixon Webb, Barbara (husband Jim) Full, Joe (wife Sandy) Morris, Bob (wife Jenny) Morris, Bill (wife Kendi) Morris, Jim (wife Lynn) Morris, and Sarah (husband Todd) Rhodes; 17 grandchildren: Stan and Geoff Whitaker, Matthew Dixon, Luke and Aren Morris and Drue (husband Pablo) Morris, Stevan, Katie, and Susanna Morris, Will Morris and Rachel (husband Aaron) Parsons, Sally and Levi J. Morris, Philine Lippmann, Michelle and Rebecca Rhodes, Emily (husband Austin) Rhodes Phipps; and five great-grandchildren: Graham and Rory Whitaker, Noah Dixon, Lincoln Parsons, and Quinn Phipps.
Helen was active in her community, serving on the Board of Calhoun General Hospital, was a member of the Grantsville Civic Club, Order of the Eastern Star, began several programs in the area the first Cub Scout pack, the first Brownie troop, the first Senior Girl Scout troop, the first kindergarten at First Baptist Church, and was the mother of four Eagle Scouts.
In 2007, Helen was recognized as a WV History Hero for her work with the Calhoun Historical Society with their work on the restoration of the Stump Hotel and the creation of Heritage Village. In 2016 she was honored as a West Virginia Wonder Woman for her work as publisher of the Calhoun Chronicle.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's honor to Calhoun County Historical Society, P.O. Box 242, Grantsville, WV 26147 or First Baptist Church of Grantsville, P.O. Box 237, Grantsville, WV 26147.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held Tuesday, April 14, with interment in Enon Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held, at a later date, where Helen's friends will be invited to share their love and memories of her life.
Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., has been entrusted with the funeral service of Helen.
