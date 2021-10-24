HELEN ROSE PAULEY MOORE, 100, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Sumerco, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Hampton Manor Assisted Living in Ocala, FL.
Helen was born March 18, 1921 in Lincoln County and was raised on Laurel Fork. She worked during World War II at the Armory in South Charleston and then was a homemaker for her husband and three children. She was a blessed child of Christ and a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be very missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Otto H. Pauley, Sr. & Essie McClure Pauley; husband, Clinton H. Moore; son, Jerry A. Moore; sisters, Dona Phillips, Athelene Tackett, Emma White; and brothers, Otto Pauley, Jr., Arthur Pauley, Odie Pauley, and William Pauley.
She is survived by daughter, Linda S. Schoffler; son, Herbert C. Moore; grandchildren, Clinton A. Moore and Melanie A. Svercek; great grandchildren, Brooke Svercek and Grace Svercek; and sister, Virginia Lewis.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.