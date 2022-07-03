HELEN RUTH STRICKLAND, 82, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on June 28, 2022 at home after a long illness.
Ruth was born on March 30, 1940 to Richard (Dick) and Garnet Strickland in Widen, WV. She was a graduate of Clay County High School and attended Business school in Charleston.
Ruth met her husband, Melvin Keith Strickland, her senior year of high school and they were married August 28, 1958. She completed her schooling and then joined him overseas for a life as a military wife. While in Germany, they had two children, Julana and Jerry. After 20 years of military life they returned to WV and called South Charleston home.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Garnet Strickland. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Keith; brother, John Strickland (Kay) of OH; daughter, Julana Harmon (Don) of TX; son, Jerry (Jeannie) of WV; three grandchildren, Jessica, Tabithia Morris (Dustin) and Ashley Ebanks ( Eric); and two great grandchildren, James and Addison. She also enjoyed Julana's extended family of three additional grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A service to Honor the Life of Ruth will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating. Friends may visit from Noon to start of the service. Burial will follow in Donald C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, WV.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation in her honor to Hospice at hospicecarewv.org.