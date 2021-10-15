Our beloved Mother, HELEN SCITES TAYLOR, 85, of Hamlin, West Virginia departed her earthly life on October 10, 2021 at her home in Hamlin. She passed very peacefully with her children by her side.
Helen was born in Hamlin, West Virginia on November 14, 1935 to the late Eldon Walton Scites and Myrtle Bosley Scites. Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Paul Taylor, siblings Elizabeth Carter, Eldon Scites, Mary Alice Lindmark, Jane Scites Caden, and Penola "Penny" Lord.
Helen lived her entire life in Hamlin, graduating Valedictorian of her class. She attended business school in Parkersburg. She retired from Farmer's Home Administration with over thirty years of service. Hamlin and Lincoln County were her favorite places on earth. She was a lifelong member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin Women's Club, Hamlin Chapter No 106 of the Eastern Star and past president of the Lincoln County Library Board. Helen spent many hours volunteering on election day and for the Alzheimer's Association.
Helen loved working in her flowers, preparing family meals, and spending time with her family and friends. She took great interest in the activities of her children and grandchildren and was very active in their lives.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Paul David Taylor (Hurricane, WV), one daughter Vicki Taylor Haney and son-in-law, Rodney G. Haney (Charleston, WV), three grandchildren, Andrew Haney (Denver, CO) Cassie Gregg (Clark) (St. Albans, WV), Cara Kessler (Zane), (Lewisburg, WV) and a great grandson, Joseph Paul Gregg. Additionally, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Ashley, and Elenor Scites and two brothers-in-law, Sidney Taylor (Linda) and Kevin Caden. Helen had many nieces and nephews that she was fortunate to visit with shortly before her passing in July 2021.
A Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, WV with Pastors Robert Fulton and David Burch officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, the Lincoln County Library Association, or Dignity Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. James Griffith, Dignity Hospice, Amanda Brickles, and niece Cassie Caden.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.