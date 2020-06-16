Helen Sparkman Noel

HELEN SPARKMAN NOEL, 53, of Huntington, WV passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Heritage Center, Huntington, WV. There are no services scheduled at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.

Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.