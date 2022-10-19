Thank you for Reading.

HELEN SPURLOCK SUMMERS, 93, of Charleston WV, formerly of Clearwater Florida, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on Saturday September 24, 2022, after a short illness.

Helen is preceded in death by her sons Cantrell L Miller III and Roger D. Miller. Mother and Father Alberta (Riffe) Spurlock and John E. Spurlock. Siblings Evelyn Spurlock Williams, Maxine Spurlock, Clarence, Lee, Herman, Sherman and Garland Spurlock. She is also preceded in death by her husband Patrick Lee Summers.

