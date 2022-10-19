HELEN SPURLOCK SUMMERS, 93, of Charleston WV, formerly of Clearwater Florida, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on Saturday September 24, 2022, after a short illness.
Helen is preceded in death by her sons Cantrell L Miller III and Roger D. Miller. Mother and Father Alberta (Riffe) Spurlock and John E. Spurlock. Siblings Evelyn Spurlock Williams, Maxine Spurlock, Clarence, Lee, Herman, Sherman and Garland Spurlock. She is also preceded in death by her husband Patrick Lee Summers.
Helen is survived by her daughter Sarah Hill Maddocks, Lt Col ret (Bruce) in Utah, Stepson Daryl Summers (Rick) Washington D.C., daughters in law Judy Miller and Linda Miller, sister Nancy Higley, 13 grandchildren and many great-grand children.
Helen was born in Bramwell in 1928. She lived in West Virginia until 1973 when she and Pat moved to Belleair Bluffs, Florida where she lived until 2019. She moved back to WV and spent time with her family until her death. Helen was a legal secretary and held an Associate Degree as a Paralegal specializing in Probate. Helen was an active in her church all her life holding positions as a teacher and in support roles. She really enjoyed helping young people learn. Helen was an artist and enjoyed painting, quilting, calligraphy, stained glass work and basket weaving. She was very talented and organized beautiful events for her painting Guild for years.
Helen's service will be held on October 20, at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to her favorite organization, Gideon's International in memory of Helen Summers.