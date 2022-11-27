Thank you for Reading.

Helen Thompson Westfall
HELEN RUTH THOMPSON WESTFALL, 84, left this life on November 19, 2022 at Williamsburg Landing Health & Rehabilitation Center, Williamsburg, VA, after a fierce and lengthy battle with kidney disease, congestive heart failure and vascular dementia.

She was born Helen Ruth Hamrick in June 1938 in a cottage on her maternal grandparents' farm on the Elk River near Bergoo, Webster County, WV to the late Retha and Emory Hamrick. She spent her childhood fishing with crawdads and playing in the dirt with her brother Harry Hamrick, who predeceased her.

