Helen Thompson Westfall

HELEN RUTH THOMPSON WESTFALL, 84, left this life on November 19, 2022 at Williamsburg Landing Health & Rehabilitation Center, Williamsburg, VA, after a fierce and lengthy battle with kidney disease, congestive heart failure and vascular dementia.
She was born Helen Ruth Hamrick in June 1938 in a cottage on her maternal grandparents' farm on the Elk River near Bergoo, Webster County, WV to the late Retha and Emory Hamrick. She spent her childhood fishing with crawdads and playing in the dirt with her brother Harry Hamrick, who predeceased her.
She was descended from tough pioneer stock of one of the early families to settle in what is now Webster County. A self-described "tough West Virginia chick," she possessed stubbornness, ferocity and outspokenness in a time when those were unusual qualities for women. She had a quick, dry wit with impeccable timing, and enjoyed teasing her family, friends, caregivers and others up until the very end.
Helen lived a life of faith and service to others, volunteering in various roles at Flatwoods United Methodist Church for nearly 40 years. She loved singing in the choir and leading the Sunday School program. She particularly enjoyed her church's yearly presentation of a live nativity scene during the Christmas season at Flatwoods Exit 67 of Interstate 79 in West Virginia. She volunteered at the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway WV. She was a member of the Braxton County High School Band Boosters for more than 25 years - long after her daughters graduated from high school.
Helen graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1956 and attended Asbury College (now University) in Wilmore, KY, majoring in Christian Education. She did not complete her degree, instead opting to work as a surgery tech at Webster Springs Memorial Hospital and as a medical assistant for the physician practice of Dr. George Edmiston and Dr. Jack Hunter in Webster Springs. Later in life, she worked for Dr. Arturo Sabio in Sutton, WV.
In 1961 she married James "Jim" Thompson at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church near Webster Springs. Together they raised two daughters, and moved to Flatwoods in Braxton County, WV in 1977. Jim preceded her in death in 1990. In 2001 she married C. Dale Westfall, and they lived on his farm at Heaters, WV, until his death in 2011. She moved to Williamsburg in 2015 to be near her daughter after she became unable to live independently.
In addition to her parents and brother, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy LeMaster Shue; stepdaughter, Nancy Westfall; and loyal canine companion, Mopsey.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Ginger Thompson (Timothy Denby), Williamsburg; Cynthia (Timothy) Lovell, Clarksville, TN, and their children Mahayla and Joshua; stepmother, Iva Hamrick, Webster Springs; stepbrother Harris (Carol) Bloom, Upland, PA; sisters-in-law Opal Cogar Hamrick, Webster Springs and Nancy Rose Westfall, Sutton; nephew, Thomas Hamrick, Medina, OH; stepchildren Roger (Coral) Westfall, Front Royal, VA, and Kathy (Jim) Morrison, Sutton; five step-grandchildren, and several step-greatgrandchildren. She also had special relationships with friends and "bonus daughters" Pam Lockard and Donna Stout, both of Flatwoods. Gloria Palmer, CNA, took special care of Helen at Williamsburg Landing for the nearly three years lived there, and especially during her last days. Helen doted on her grand-dog Pixie, enjoying doggie cuddles and kisses until the very end.
Service will be at 12 p.m. Noon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Flatwoods United Methodist Church, 88 Church St., Flatwoods, with the Rev. Nancy Cale officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Braxton County Memorial Cemetery, Airport Road, Sutton.
Helen loved flowers and they are welcome for her service; however, those who would prefer a more practical tribute are encouraged to make a charitable donation to Homes Fur Hounds, 604 Pollard Park, Williamsburg, VA 23185 or online at https://www.homesfurhounds.com/.
Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg, and Stockert Funeral Home, Flatwoods, are serving the family.