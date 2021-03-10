HELEN VIRGINIA HAULDREN age 89 of Hamlin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021. Helen was born on December 22, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmon and Ora Salmons, her loving husband of 45 years Walter Tom Hauldren, brothers Bob and Junior Salmons, sisters Ella Hazel Burns, Reba Faye Kinsman, Mary Louise Taylor and Evelyn Marilee Moss.
Helen is survived by her sons, Tom and Cathy Hauldren of Kinsport, TN, Tim and Maureen Hauldren of Hamlin, WV, daughter Tammy Wyrick of Chester, VA, sister Brenda Richardson, and half brother Paul Salmons, her grandchildren Jessica and Matt Curry, Matthew and Kacie Hauldren, Beau and Kelli Hauldren, Stephanie and Pat Hasett, Kristina and Dave Miller, Rodney Wyrick and Jacob Wyrick, step-granddaughers Misty Wyrick, April Pruitt and ten great grandchildren.
After graduating from Hamlin High School in 1949, she worked at the Hamlin drug store, Armstrong Telephone Co. and Clerk for the Town of Hamlin. She also served as Mayor for the Town of Hamlin for two terms and was appointed to serve on the West Virginia State Board of Education. She was involved in many civic organizations, committees and advisory boards including the Hamlin Women's Club, Hamlin Town Council, Public Library Board and the LPCC Board of Directors. Helen was a Christian and devoted member of the Hamlin Baptist Church. Her family loved to hear her sing and Helen found great joy in being a member of the church choir. Her family regards her as the most loving and special mother and grandmother in the world. Her faith in Christ as her Savior, leaves her family knowing she is in the hands of God.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hamlin Baptist Church, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hamlin Baptist Church, Hamlin, WV.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.