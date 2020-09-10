Essential reporting in volatile times.

HELEN WARD, 83, of Hamilin, WV, passed away on September 7, 2020. Funeral service will be Noon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Saturday, September 12, at the funeral home.