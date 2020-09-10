HELEN WARD, 83, of Hamilin, WV, passed away on September 7, 2020. Funeral service will be Noon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Saturday, September 12, at the funeral home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.