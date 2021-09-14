HELENA M. TREADWAY, 92, went to be with her Lord on September 11, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Born in Layland, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Sterley Carl and Eloise Helen (Fitzpatrick) Flanagan. She was a wonderful and loving mother who devoted her life to the Lord and her family. She was a member of Woodburn Missionary Church and served many years in the Women's Missionary Society and Allen County Extension Homemakers.
She is survived by her children, Terri (Doug) Batson of Cross Junction, VA and Randy (Janet) Treadway of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Ashley (Jason) Southern of Fort Wayne and Erica (Nick) Timm of Greenfield, WI; sister, Anna Jane Warren of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and sisters-in-law Mary Flanagan of Maplewood, WV and Greta Flanagan of Ravenswood, WV. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Louis E. Treadway, and brothers, William J. Flanagan and Sterley Carl Flanagan, Jr.
Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Rd., Woodburn with calling two hours prior. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at the At the End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville, WV. Preferred memorials are to The JESUS Film Project, www.jesusfilm.org. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To leave online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com