HELMA LUFAWN SLIDER 91 of Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House at CAMC.
He was born in Grantsville, West Virginia on May 12, 1930, son of the late Thomas H. and Lova Anna Slider. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Millie P. Slider; sisters, Lola Mae Slider and Gloria Shock; one brother, Lyle A. Slider.
He worked his way up from salesman to Vice President of R H Kyle Furniture Company, where he retired after 50 years of service. Lufawn was also a member of Southeast church of the Nazarene, and a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1947 at the age of sixteen.
He was a man of many talents. He built his families lifelong home, and could repair most anything. He was a natural born problem solver.
Lufawn was a professional Bee keeper and Instructor and mentor to many men and women beginning the science of keeping honeybee's, with over 100 years bee keeping in his family. This legacy he leaves now to his son, Michael.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Diana Warner of Pinch; son, Michael L. Slider (Na) of Charleston; grandchildren, Christopher Slider of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jonathan Warner of Charleston, WV, Kristin Warner and Emily Branch both of Charleston, WV; Six Great Grandchildren.
Lufawn's request was to be entombed at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes on Friday, September 17, 2021. No services at this time.
You may make donations in his honor to the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304.
Special thanks to Mark Maltempie, Tom Nichols and staff.