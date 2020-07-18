HENRY AVENDER BLAKE, 88, of Charleston, went home Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He retired from One Valley Bank in Charleston as an Operations Manager.
Avender was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice Pauley Blake; and brother, Bernard Blake.
He is survived by son, Mike Blake (Evelyn); daughter, Cindy Lewis (Mike); grandchildren, Lori Cummings and Ryan Blake; and great-grandchildren, Austin Blake and Alriah Flores.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.