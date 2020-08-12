Essential reporting in volatile times.

HENRY CLAY WYMER, II, 65, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 10, 2020. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with visitation being held two hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor's office and local health department by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.