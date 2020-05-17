Henry D. Harkins

Henry D. Harkins
HENRY D. HARKINS, 94, husband of Katherine Harkins, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the morning hours of May 3, 2020, after a brief illness, in Palm Coast, Fla.

Originally from Charleston, W.Va., he was a retired brick mason with Union No. 9. Mr. Harkins was a devout Jehovah's Witness for over 60 years and is remembered for his faithful ministry.

Mr. Harkins was preceded in death by his parents, Hezekiah and Mary Harkins; his sons, Jerry-Ray and Russell; and his siblings, Hezekiah Jr., Charlotte Sandridge, Madeleine Cantrell, and most recently, his brother, Harold Harkins all of Charleston, W.Va.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 74 years, Katherine; their three sons: Terry, Fredrick, and Nathan Harkins, and their spouses; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Kathleen Stump in Charleston, W.Va.

A private family funeral is planned.

