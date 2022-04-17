HENRY H. CHINN JR., 91 of Terre Haute, IN died April 3, 2022. He was born February 12, 1931 to Henry Hines Chinn Sr. and Inez (Plasse) Chinn in Alexander City, Alabama.
Henry grew up in Charleston, WV and graduated Stonewall Jackson High School. He attended West Virginia University and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.
He was married to wife Judy for 41 years. He had 5 children.
Henry worked as a Professional Engineer in the fields of Nuclear and Aerospace technologies. Highlights of his career included work on 3-Mile Island, the USS Nimitz and creating a part for the B2B Stealth Bomber. Henry served as a constable in W. Virginia for two terms.
Early in life Henry was a strong athlete participating in football, wrestling and track; later in life an avid golfer, bowler and lover of all spectator sports. He was a proud member of the Zorah Shrine and enjoyed participating on the Transportation Committee. Henry was also a devout member of the Memorial United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Judy Chinn; sons Henry Chinn III and Jeffrey Chinn; daughters Julie Tompkins (Sid) and Anne Shaw (Scott); brother John Chinn (Ruthie); sister Elizabeth Quinn (Herbert); six grandchildren Joshua Tompkins, Heather Kramer, Henry Chinn IV, Zachary Chinn, Michelle Pethel and Francesca Di Emidio; and four great-grandchildren Averie and Aliyah Tompkins, Espen Pethel and Noah Di Emidio. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Inez Chinn, and son Michael Chinn.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on April 30, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar Street, Terre Haute, IN, USA.
A reception will follow at Zorah Shrine, 420 North 7th Street, Terre Haute, IN, USA.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital.