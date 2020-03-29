HENRY "H.L." HANSHAW JR., 86, of Dawes, went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020.
H.L. was a retired coal miner for Carbon Fuel company, member of the UMWA and a member of Zion Assembly Church of God, Sharon.
He loved God, loved to help anyone he came in contact with and had a passion for church work, assisting with every church project. He loved to hunt, fish and have family cookouts. He learned gardening from his mom and dad and was passionate about it. H.L. loved his family with all of his heart and one of his granddaughters said it well, "his love was unconditional," which was so true of him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Berta Hanshaw; brothers, Charlie Hanshaw, Fred Hanshaw; sisters, Lydia Leffew, Betty Boyd, Patty Ann Sloss and Mary Voiers; and great-grandson, Hunter Dotson.
Surviving are his loving wife, Phyllis, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage; son, Henry Lee Hanshaw III of Eskdale; daughters, Julia Massey (Ronnie) of Sharon, Berta Pyles (Dave) of Sharon, Shirley Kimble of Milton, Deborah Hanshaw of Acme; brother, Roy Hanshaw Sr. of Cheylan; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special grandsons-in-law and special granddaughters - in - law; and a host of family and friends who he loved and cherished.
H.L., Dad, Papaw, you will be missed greatly, but heaven is sweeter with you there, until we all meet again.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful crew on 3 South Memorial for the excellent care and love they showed the family and also to the Hubbard Hospice House for their compassion and excellent care.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Massey Cemetery, with Pastor Ron Massey officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests and in H.L.'s memory, that you find someone to help. This would have made him so proud.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.