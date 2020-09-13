HENRY HAMRICK, 72, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.
He was born in Enoch to the late Herman F. and Ida Pearl Gibson Hamrick; sisters, Marie and Nancy; brother, Halley.
Henry was Saved and Baptized at Lower Falls Baptist Church, St. Albans where he attended until his death. He loved hunting and was always joking and kidding around.
He received the Purple Heart, while serving with the US Army during the Vietnam War in 1969.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hamrick; daughters, Teresa Brightwell (Wayne) and Laura Cabell both of St. Abans; two grandchildren, Anthony Brightwell and Brittany Brightwell; great grandson, Daylin Dorsett; sister, Carol Woods and brother, Terry Hamrick.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Justin Henshaw officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The funeral procession will leave at 12:30 p.m. for the cemetery.
You may visit Henry's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
