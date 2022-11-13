Henry Longfellow Nov 13, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HENRY LONGFELLOW 74, of Spencer, died November 10, 2022. Arrangements will be at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencer Henry Longfellow John H. Taylor Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Loretta Frances Payton Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Blank John Burley Aquino Charles Sampson Mooney Patricia Lynn “Pat” Milam Blank Karen V. Booker-Joyce Blank Walt Maxie Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 12. 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center