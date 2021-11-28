Thank you for Reading.

Henry R. Robinson Jr.
HENRY R.

ROBINSON, JR., 72 of Charleston, WV formerly of Beckley, WV passed away Monday, November 22, 2021.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Welcome Baptist Church 206 Eighth St. Beckley with Bishop David Allen officiating.

Friends, while wearing mask and observing social distancing, may view one hour prior to the service at the church.

Email condolences to ritchie-johnson@suddenlinkmail.com

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.

