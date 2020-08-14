Henry R. Sr. Mills

HENRY R. MILLS Sr., 74 of Glasgow passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston after a short illness.
He was a former Truck Driver and a US Navy Veteran.
Henry was preceded in death by Wife Linda G. (Sink) Mills. Mother and Father Nellie and John Mills and 2 Brothers and 1 Sister.
Surviving Son Hank Mills and his wife Melinda. Daughter Karen Lee and her Husband Jim. Grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, Dennis and (Jennifer) Aaron and (Marissa), Brandon and Christina Jason, James Lee II (Jessie) and Michelle Gardner (Ryan). Great Grandchildren, Ava Grace, Kenny, Zella, Alisa. And host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be Monday, August 17, at 1 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Roanoke, VA with Pastor Randy Martin Officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Due to COVID 19 The family request that all people observe Social Distancing and wear a face covering.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Mills Family.
