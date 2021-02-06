Henry Staunton

HENRY PLATT BRIGHTWELL STAUNTON passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 27, 2021. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on March 7, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick Marshall Staunton, Elizabeth Brightwell Staunton; his first wife Leslie Pitchford Staunton; his brothers Frederick Staunton and Sidney Augustus Staunton. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Gibson Brockenbrough Staunton; his daughter Merrill Staunton Woodriff (Jaffray), his son Jonathan Brightwell Staunton (Blair), his daughter Chelsea Meek Staunton and his son Stewart Bryan Staunton; his five grandchildren, Piers Woodriff, Henry Woodriff, Dorothy "Thea" Woodriff, Parker Staunton and Leslie Laura "Lulu" Staunton. Platt is also survived by his beloved and artistic sisters Elizabeth Staunton Johnson and Fanny White Staunton Ogilvie. He leaves behind him a loving and tight-knit network of extended family.
Platt grew up in a home perched on a hill in Charleston, West Virginia. Alongside his siblings, Platt spent his flavorful childhood maintaining the family Homestead underneath the watchful eye of the hickory tree. In his free-time he played tennis, swam and rode bikes with his friends. In 8th grade he left on the train to attend the Fessenden School and went to Millbrook in New York for high school. At Millbrook, he expanded his love of athletics into football and ice hockey. One evening Platt and a friend took it upon themselves to rid the school zoo of rodents and during their expedition the aquarium unfortunately collided with his baseball bat. Upon graduation, Platt took a celebratory cross country road trip with his dear friends Griff and Ted. In the fall he continued his education at Washington and Lee University where he studied French, joined the swimming team and ventured around on his motorcycle.
In 1969, he headed off to Boston in his VW bug where he met a gorgeous redhead, Leslie, who became his wife. Not soon after Merrill and Jon were born making Belmont, MA their home. After learning the ropes of executive recruiting, he founded his own firm, Platt Staunton Associates, which specialized in medical device and biotechnology companies. In 1984, he lost his beloved Leslie. Platt found love again when Gib walked into his life. They married in 1987 and the family soon welcomed Chelsea and Stewart. In 1994, the family relocated to Charlottesville, VA where they became immersed in the local community and University of Virginia athletics. Platt's true passion was being a Dad to his four children. He was an unwavering presence in each of their lives. This warmth extended to his five grandchildren and many others who saw him as a father figure. He was a gentle soul and an incredible listener who met people where they were. Platt's love of the sea, his fascination with gailing storms, and wonder of the night sky will live on in his children.
A small family memorial was held in Platt's honor and a larger celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Be Happy Team (https://tinyurl.com/behappyteam) which supports food scarcity and education for young children in Ghana started by Edward Opoku, a Millbrook and UVA grad, who has become an extended member of the Staunton family.
