Henry W. “Sonny” Walker
Born July 28, 1929, HENRY W. "SONNY" WALKER passed into the loving arms of his Savior at Hubbard House on April 7, 2023 of complications of dementia and a recent stroke.

He was born at Beards Fork, WV to the late Willard Henry and Mary Hundley Walker. He was also preceded by his brother Lane and sister Betty Jo Whittington (Tommy) as well as his wife of 36 years and mother of his child Virginia Lee O'Brien Walker and her parents Richard and Blanche O'Brien.

