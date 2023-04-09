Born July 28, 1929, HENRY W. "SONNY" WALKER passed into the loving arms of his Savior at Hubbard House on April 7, 2023 of complications of dementia and a recent stroke.
He was born at Beards Fork, WV to the late Willard Henry and Mary Hundley Walker. He was also preceded by his brother Lane and sister Betty Jo Whittington (Tommy) as well as his wife of 36 years and mother of his child Virginia Lee O'Brien Walker and her parents Richard and Blanche O'Brien.
Surviving are his son Mark of Glasgow, his wife of 33 years Delores Dangerfield Koch Walker and her children, Dennis (Ronni), Terri McCormick (Jeff), Leigh Alexander (Gary) and 3 step grandchildren as well as 2 much loved sisters in law, Emma Slayton and Dorma Castano "Uncle Sonny" leaves behind 10 beloved nieces and nephews who always tried to hide from his ever intrusive camera at all family gatherings (The Family Camera Bug).
Henry was employed by Union Carbide and successor, Elkem Metals, retiring in 1992 after 43 years of service as an electrician and instruments department supervisor.
A Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served as a Sargent in the US Army honorably discharged in 1953. He was proud to be near the front line, welding Jeeps and Tanks that were still running as he worked.
He was a member of Montgomery High School class of 1946 with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He also attended West Virginia Institute of Technology and any class or course he could get his hands on, including a mail order barber class, complete with electric clippers (OH, NO!) I was excited when Uncle Eddie graduated from barber school. In his pursuit of knowledge he accumulated a collection of different versions of the Bible in order to gain a broader perspective of thoughts on the Word, as well as reference works on Christianity and the teachings of the Methodist Church. A free thinker, he always took pause to consider the opinions of others, whether he agreed with them or not.
He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Order of the Scottish Rite of Free Masonry Coal Valley Lodge 74, Montgomery since 1966 as well of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple of Charleston. He was also a member of America Legion Post 200 and a proud member of the Glasgow Cedar Grove Lions Club for over 40 years.
A resident of Glasgow since 1955, he served four terms as a respected member of the Town Council from 1968-1972 and 1978-1982. Additionally he and Delores received the "Good Citizen Award" in 1996 for keeping the streets tidy on their daily walkabouts.
He attended Glasgow United Methodist Church and was a member since July 15, 1956. Being a Christian Soldier he served as Sunday School Teacher of the young adults class as he himself was only an older young adult. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent, Vacation Bible School teacher, Lay Speaker, member of the Board of Trustees, delegate to the annual conference and was a faithful member of the choir. Being a tireless worker, he was also "Mr. Fixit" for the church (How do I slowly but surely get this right?) As a devout Christian, he talked the talk, walked the walk and was never afraid to share the Good News.
His childhood was spent in Fayette County at Beards Fork, Mulberry, Kimberly and finally at Deepwater. There he and sister Betty Jo made friends with the O'Brian kids, She with Dorma and he with his future wife Virginia Lee and there parents, Richard and Blanche. Always and forever inquisitive Mr. O'Brien finally said "Boy, you ask a lot of questions". As they treated him as their own, he formed lifelong friendships with Dorma, Doris, George and Eddie, and especially Blanche. With Richard's untimely death in 1958 he stepped up to the plate, as was his custom to become a mentor of sorts to teenage George and Eddie. He was very proud to see them become fine Christian family men too.
He enjoyed outings and travel with both wives and their siblings notably Doris & Paul Cunningham and Jim & Debbie Dangerfield.
Being the consummate family man he most enjoyed helping around all his family's houses, good home cooking going to any church activity and trying to impart knowledge to anyone who would listen. He should have been a teacher.
Born into the Great Depression and growing up during World War II, he was taught to save everything because he didn't know if he would get another one. Be it a car, lawnmower, rake drill or ratty clothes, it had to last. Just like him. Go Dad!
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. And 1-hour prior to the services at the Church on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Glasgow United Methodist Church, 5th Avenue, Glasgow with Pastors Chris Hudnall, John Massey and Peggy Vaught officiating. Pallbearers will be Gerald Moore, Hank Elswick Shawn Szerokman and nephews Tommy and Terry Whittington and Casey O'Brien. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Floral and botanical tributes are appreciated, but donations may also be made to Glasgow United Methodist Church, PO Box 230, Glasgow, WV 25086.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
