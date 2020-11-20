HERBERT ABDALLA, 91, of Charleston, WV passed away on November 16. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. George Orthodox Church, Charleston with a visitation time from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 22 at the church and Trisagion Prayers at 7:30 p.m. Please practice all safety mandates including wearing masks and social distancing. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.