Herbert Abdalla

On November 16, 2020, HERBERT HOOVER ABDALLA, age 91, joined his beloved wife Leah in God's eternal kingdom.
Born to Lebanese immigrant parents, he was named after the President of the US in 1929. The oldest of five siblings, he grew up during the Great Depression working in the family grocery and confectionery store.
He graduated from Charleston High in 1948, attended West Virginia University and Morris Harvey College prior to being drafted into the Korean War in 1952. After Korea, he transferred to the US Army Reserves for 16 years achieving the rank of First Sergeant. He met the love of his life, Leah Shaheen, at a party and they were married on Veteran's Day November 11, 1956. They celebrated 50 anniversaries together and raised five sons.
Herb owned a catering truck (Coffee Time Herb) serving Charleston area communities. Later he managed various restaurants, and ended his career overseeing the cafeterias and snack bars for the WV Society of the Blind across the state working into his 70s. A faithful man of God, Herb exemplified the best traits of being a good husband and father. He was known throughout the community for his participation in various community activities such as Cub Scouts, Little League, Lions Club, and PTAs often as an officer. He served his church as Sunday School Superintendent, on the board of directors in various capacities and as a general volunteer. His family became the unofficial welcoming committee for new priests in the parish to help them transition their families to life in Charleston.
Herb would help anyone, anytime, and anywhere whether he knew them or not. His ability to relate to people transcended generational differences. Regardless of these activities, he always made his marriage and raising his children his top priority. He had a tremendous sense of humor and always greeted people with a smile and a gentle demeanor that belied his status as an Army Sergeant.
Herbert is preceded in death by his wife, Leah; parents, Isaac and Najla Abdalla; sister, Simone Husson; granddaughter, Tara.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Deborah), Richard (Mary), Eric (Alisa), Shawn (Reba), Tracy (Krista); grandchildren; Isaac, Cameron, Katie, Shana, Andrea, Audrey, Stacy, Scott, Desiree, Gabrielle, Ariana, Grace, and Georgie; 11 great grandchildren, brothers Ted and John Abdalla, sister Yvonne Jamison, and hundreds of other family and friends.
Thanks first and foremost to God for giving us such a wonderful father and role model. We also would like to thank his doctors and support staff and the great people at Hospice, especially his nurse Sharon, who went above and beyond in making his final weeks comfortable.
Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion Prayers at 7:30 pm, on Sunday, November 22 at the church. A service to Honor the Life of Herbert will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston with Rev. Fr. Joseph Hazar, Dean and V. Rev. Fr. Olof Scott officiating. Services will be live-streamed at stgeorgecharleston.org for those unable to attend. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
--- May the Grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the Love of God the Father, and the Communion of the Holy Spirit go with you dad as we wait to meet again. --- Memories of Herbert may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.