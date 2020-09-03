Herbert Allen Fitzsimmons

HERBERT ALLEN "HERB" FITZSIMMONS, 87, of Nitro passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born on November 8, 1932 to the late Elwood and Myrtle Fitzsimmons. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Chad Fortney.
Herb played football for Stonewall Jackson, Morris Harvey, and the Charleston Rockets. He was instrumental in bringing semi-pro football back to the Kanawha Valley with the WV Rockets.
He served in the United States Marine Corp and USMC Reserves for 9 years.
For many years, Herb competed in power lifting competitions, holding many records. He also served as a mentor and coach to many.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Janet; daughters, Sherry Mohler (Dave) of Charleston, Gina Underwood (John) of Nitro, Marjorie "Susie" Fitzsimmons of Chicago, Susan Hutton of Virginia, and Jill Wheeler (Randy) of Nitro; grandchildren, Nicholas Fortney, Matthew Underwood, Will Mohler, Lexy Light, and James Wheeler; and great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Due to covid-19, a private family graveside service will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. At this time the family is hoping to have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Thank you for the kind support from HospiceCare, WV. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to www.hospicecarewv.org in his honor.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.