HERBERT DOUGLAS SAYRE, 91, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, at his home.
Herbert was born May 26, 1928, in Cottageville, and grew up in Jackson County, the second of two children born to the late John J. and Ella (Cozart) Sayre. He was a 1946 graduate of Ripley High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan after World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise; daughter, Judith Ann Phares; sister, Audrey Hartley; and brother, Clinton Sayre.
Survivors include his son, Gregory Sayre (Toni) of St. Albans; son-in-law, Doug Phares of Salem, VA, and dear friend, Lois Pettry of St. Albans. He was beloved "Gerdaddy" of grandchildren Christopher Sayre of Knoxville, TN, Renee Rawlings (Andy) of Winfield, and Scott Phares of Salem, VA, and great-granddaughters, Sydney Marie Rawlings and Ellie Paige Rawlings. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Ted Koontz (Margie) of Newark, Fred Koontz (Carol) of Parkersburg; sisters-in-law, Betty Anderson of Harrisville, and Patty Koontz of Sandyville; brothers-in-law, Clifford Kerwood of Cottageville, and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to his caregivers Ashley Kidd of Nitro, Sharon Poindexter of Poca and Kindra Simpson of Dunbar who made possible his wish to continue living in his home where he was able to peacefully pass away.
Graveside services will be private and burial will be in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Kanawha Drive, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com.