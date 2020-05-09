HERBERT E. SHORT, 80, of Webster Springs, passed away May 5, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.
Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020
Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.
Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle.
Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.
Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.