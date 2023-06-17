HERBERT H. GROVES, 93, of Nettie, WV passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 in the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune at Jacksonville, NC. Born January 8, 1930 at Deepwell, WV, he was a son of the late Luther and Cora Arthur Groves. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Collins Groves and his second wife, Jacqueline Toney Groves; six brothers, Carl, Raymond, Dave, Tommy, Luther, Jr., and Kenneth Groves; and by three sisters, Genevieve Spencer, Sylvia Amick, and Margaret Taylor.
He was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force, 307th Strategic Fighter Squadron having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Memorial Church at Nettie, was a Master Mason and a Past Grand Patron of the OES.
Survivors include one son, Michael (LaFaye) Groves of Holly Ridge, NC; grandchildren, Andrew (Jen) Groves of Wilmington, NC and Anthony (Cheryl) Groves of Clemmons, NC; great grandchildren, Christian, Kaison, and Alexis; one sister, Ima Jean Price of Mt. Hope; three stepsons, John (Teresa) Toney, Jeff Toney, and David Toney; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 19, 2023 in the Mt. Zion Memorial Church at Nettie with Pastor Aaron Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie.
Friends may call at the church on Monday one-hour prior to the funeral services.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Mary Sues Cancer Crusade, or the Mt. Zion Church in memory of Herbert Groves.