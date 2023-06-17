Thank you for Reading.

HERBERT H. GROVES, 93, of Nettie, WV passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 in the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune at Jacksonville, NC. Born January 8, 1930 at Deepwell, WV, he was a son of the late Luther and Cora Arthur Groves. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Collins Groves and his second wife, Jacqueline Toney Groves; six brothers, Carl, Raymond, Dave, Tommy, Luther, Jr., and Kenneth Groves; and by three sisters, Genevieve Spencer, Sylvia Amick, and Margaret Taylor.

He was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force, 307th Strategic Fighter Squadron having served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Memorial Church at Nettie, was a Master Mason and a Past Grand Patron of the OES.

