Herbert “Herbie” Mar Henson

HERBERT "HERBIE" MARSHALL HENSON, 69, of Clendenin (formerly of Charleston) went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022, Herbie had recently accepted the Lord as his Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peyton Templeton Henson and Ruth Henson sister, Barbara Davis and brother, Lloyd Henson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lynn Henson; daughters, Erica Henson and Jessica Henson; nephews, Curt Davis, Terry Davis and Robert "Bobby" Davis; niece, Sherry Ellard and their families; and mother-in-law, Joyce Strickland.
He retired as a 30+ year employee of the State Department of Highways Materials Division. He enjoyed gardening, feeding backyard birds and making everyone laugh. He will be sorely missed by all.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mei and his staff at the CAMC Cancer Center and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their kindness and excellent care.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Matics Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like for everyone to use the Covid-19 procedures. Masks and social distance please. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.