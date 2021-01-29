HERBERT M. SKEENS SR., 72 of Gassaway, formerly of Seth died January 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired diesel mechanic for Alpha Natural Resources and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by parents, Oshel W. and Dorothy M. Collins Skeens, sisters; Lucille Estep, Gloria Peters, Charlotte Palmer and brothers; Earl Brent, Sebert Franklin and Christopher Skeens.
Left to cherish his memory; wife; Charlotte Meadows Skeens; sons; Herbert M. (Marcy) Skeens Jr., Thomas Matthew (Marsha) Skeens all of Gassaway, brother; Oshel A. "Brother" Skeens of East Haven, CT, sister; Gail (Bill) Woodard of Bryson City, NC., grandchildren: Hallea, Annie, Riley, Faith and Piper and his beloved cat: "Gunnie".
Graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar with Rev. Bill Morlan officiating. There will be no visitation.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.