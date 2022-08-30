DR. HERBERT PAUL KAGEN The day has come to celebrate the life of and say good-bye to an angelic man who touched so many lives. Dr. Herbert Paul Kagen, 93, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on August 27, 2022. Herb was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Samuel and Sophie Kagen. Known for his intelligent and sharp mind, he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Chemistry at the University of Rhode Island, and a PhD in Organic Chemistry at Wayne State University.
Early in his career, Herb taught at Wayne State University and The Detroit Institute of Technology. He then became an Associate Professor of Chemistry at West Virginia State College (University). There, he ultimately achieved full Professorship and became Chairman of the Chemistry Department. Later in life, he taught Environmental Science at the University of Cincinnati. He is a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society. While his educational and professional accomplishments were many, his greatest career legacy are his many students who fondly remember him and the impact he had on their lives.
Herb also served as a warrant officer in the Ohio National Guard and was awarded the honorable title of Kentucky Colonel.
His greatest passions outside of family and education were his love of Judaism, philately, postal history, and delicious food. He was also a Master Mason in the Grand Mason Lodge. Herb had a deep love for animals, including his favorite dog Leon that passed two years ago.
Herb left his family with beautiful memories, cherished wisdom and the love he freely gave. Undoubtedly, his utmost love and accomplishment in life was, and is, his blended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Sophie Kagen, his sister Anita Portnoy and her husband Al, brother Jerry Kagen and his wife Ruth, and his former wife Pearl Kagen. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne Kagen, his children Brad Kagen (his wife Anaka), Beth Zeth (her husband Fred), Michael Kagen (his wife Laura), Ruth Cohen (her partner Joshua Tappe), Lisa Kagen and Laura Gorham (her partner Thomas Dow). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Jeff Steelman whose devotion to Herb made him very much a part of our family. We would also like to thank special friends Kim Taylor, Linda Niehaus, many Adath ISRAEL synagogue Minion friends, JCC exercise friend Lewis Holt and Hometown (Worcester) friend Alan Weiner. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Rubin for the care and respect he provided Herb and to Rabbis Smolkin and Chaidell for their many visits and for sharing prayers and songs with Herb.
The graveside funeral service was held on Monday, August 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rabbi Moshe Smolkin of Adath Israel officiated. Funeral arrangements were handled by Weil Kahn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Second Hand Paws Animal Rescue at https://www.secondhandpaws.org/donate. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com