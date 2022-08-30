Thank you for Reading.

Herbert Paul Kagen
DR. HERBERT PAUL KAGEN The day has come to celebrate the life of and say good-bye to an angelic man who touched so many lives. Dr. Herbert Paul Kagen, 93, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on August 27, 2022. Herb was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Samuel and Sophie Kagen. Known for his intelligent and sharp mind, he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Chemistry at the University of Rhode Island, and a PhD in Organic Chemistry at Wayne State University.

Early in his career, Herb taught at Wayne State University and The Detroit Institute of Technology. He then became an Associate Professor of Chemistry at West Virginia State College (University). There, he ultimately achieved full Professorship and became Chairman of the Chemistry Department. Later in life, he taught Environmental Science at the University of Cincinnati. He is a lifelong member of the American Chemical Society. While his educational and professional accomplishments were many, his greatest career legacy are his many students who fondly remember him and the impact he had on their lives.

