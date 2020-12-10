HERBERT "HERB" VANCE entered in Heaven's gates to meet his loving wife Elsie Lou of 65 years on December 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born to the late Jesse and Westie (Hanshaw) Vance, though he was raised by his grandmother, Mahala, who he dearly loved. He never failed to mention her in several of his messages.
He is survived by: son Herbert "Emil" Vance of Lizemores; daughters Tammy Hardy of Lizemores, Vicky (Eric) Perdue of Ovapa; brother Boob and sister Grace; 12 grandkids and 23 great grandkids.
Herb was a retired coal miner. He worked for several years at Elk Valley Hardware. He was a pastor of many churches across our community touching many lives in his 74 years to the Lord. He served in the United States Army. He was a Veteran of Foreign Wars due to his time overseas fighting the Korean War. He was an active member of the Clay VFW for over 50 years serving as a Chaplin. As a member of the VFW, he attended every Clay County High School Panthers football game where he helped raise the flag at every home game for 12 years.
Herb was one of the brightest lights shining for God during his time here on Earth. He will be greatly missed, but his Heavenly home is definitely sweeter.
There will be a Graveside service on Dec. 11, 2020 at Luther Morton Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ed Jarrett officiating.
A one hour visitation for friends will be at 1:00 before service.
