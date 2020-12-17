HERBERT W. DYE, (80) of Sissonville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday December 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Born March 16, 1940 in Elizabeth, WV he was the son of the late Charles Otmer and Clara Grace (Wood) Dye.
Herb drove for the Kroger Company for 28 years. During this time, he was selected to participate in the truck driving rodeo in Chicago, IL where he placed 3rd in the nation. He was also accident free during his entire career there. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending various activities for his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Barbara (Ray) Dye, brothers Cluster, Dale, Donald, Arnold and Glen sisters Mabel (Dye) Powell and Helen (Dye) Mock.
He is survived by his children Beth (Dye) Yoshimura of Buford, GA, Aimee and son-in-law Chad Carpenter of Sissonville; grandchildren Jaison (Emily) Yoshimura of Wesley Chapel, NC, Chelsea (Preston) Rudmose of Buford, GA, Caden and Colten Carpenter of Sissonville. Brothers Fred Dye of Conway, SC and Charles Dye of Mineral Wells, WV. His first two great-grandchildren are both due in March.
Herb will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, devoted friend and someone that could always be counted on to lend a helping hand or provide some humor. You never saw Herb without a smile on his face. In fact, in the age of CB radios, his call tag was "Smiley". Appropriately nicknamed by his friends and co-workers.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a small memorial service will be held for family only at 1 p.m., on Friday December 18 at Goldtown Community Church. For your safety and the safety of others, masks are required if you plan to attend. The service will be streamed live simultaneously on the Goldtown Community Church Facebook Page for others to attend virtually. Pastor Al Mendez will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to CaringBridge.org.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at CAMC and The CAMC Cancer Center and encourages everyone to help support cancer research in their area.
