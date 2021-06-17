Herbert William Walker

HERBERT "HERB" WILLIAM WALKER 105, of Diamond passed away June 13, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born in Quincy, West Virginia and was a retired conductor with 33 years of service with New York Central Railroad. Herb was a charter member, deacon and trustee of Diamond Baptist Church. Herb was heavily involved with the American Baptist Men and their Disaster Relief. He put in many hours of work at Camp Cowen and Parchment Valley with the ABM. He loved the outdoors and took many fishing trips to Canada. At the ripe age of 99, Herb was still hunting turkey and deer with his family. If there is one thing that Herb took to heart it was, "Love thy Neighbor", as it showed in his personal life where he was still seen helping his community and mowing his neighbors' lawns at 104. Herb will be missed by the many lives that he has touched in his 105 years.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Dixie Walker; son-in-law, James Darrell Steele; daughter-in-law, Janet K. Walker; grandson-in-law, Rick Spinks; sisters, Florence White, Helen Hager; and brothers, Marvin and Herman Jack Walker.
Surviving are his sons, Gary Walker of Belle, Herbert Gene "Jack" Walker (Sandi) of Springboro, Ohio; daughter, Rolonda Steele of Melbourne, Florida; grandchildren, Juanita (Spunky) Spinks, Mike (Lisa) Steele, Kelly (Mike) Hutchinson, Teresa Walker, Kim (Steve) Osborne, Mark (Peggy) Walker, Christopher (Megan) Walker; 17 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dottie Patton of Deltona, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastors, Bobby Goldsburg, Rick Pursley and Keith George officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Diamond Baptist Church 207 Ferry Street, Belle, West Virginia 25015 or Hubbard Hospice House 1606 Kanawha Bvld. West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the amazing staff at the Hubbard House for taking such wonderful care of our loved one. And a special thank you to George, Courtney, Isabella, Cassy, Barbara and Keith for all you have done for him over that last several years.
