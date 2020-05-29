HERMAN CLAYTON MATNEY, of Poca, passed away May 27, 2020.
He was born the son of the late Herman J. and Ellen Faye Ratliff Matney, also preceding him in death was a brother, Troy Keith Matney.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Joplin Matney; three daughters, Melissa Ann Davis (Michael), Anita Faye Vanway (Mark) and Denise Lynn Matney; grandchildren, Johnathon Lee Tower, Brianna Paige Lovejoy (Chris), Danielle Ann Harper (James), Lilly Mae Pennington; a very close friend, Joey Fields; two sisters, Deborah Sharon Kelly (Ron) and Ellen Marie Collins (Lonnie); and several nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting knives, hunting and fishing. He was a Mason for 50 years, belonging to Byron Lodge #80 AF&AM in Byron MI.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Matney family.