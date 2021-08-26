HERMAN DARREN DANIELS, "Coon Hunter", 55, of Ottawa, WV is now at rest after suffering a long illness. The angel of mercy carried him gently to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
He was born on June 5, 1966 in Logan, WV to the late Herman and Lois Daniels. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Sue Daniels.
Darren was a born again Christian and an active member of Monclo Freewill Baptist Church until his health declined. He loved his church and church family, along with his pastor, Joe (Betty) Lane who were true inspirations to him. Aside from church he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends who he loved unconditionally. Those left to cherish his memories is his brother, Richard (Diane) Daniels; sisters, Betty (Jerry) Elkins, Vickie (Doug) Ferrell and Linda Daniels; a special niece, Hannah Kirk; a sister, Missy (Jody) Miller; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends in which he loved.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 27th at Monclo Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV. Pallbearers will be Doug Ferrell Sr., Doug Ferrell, Jr., William Elkins, Jody Miller, Hot Rod Kirk, and Caleb Green.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask for every ones protection.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.