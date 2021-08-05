Thank you for Reading.

HERMAN GENE GILLENWATER 89 of Peach Creek, WV passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.

