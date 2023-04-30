Thank you for Reading.

MARY LOU KEFFER HALSTEAD, 79, of Seymour, TN, formerly of Boone County, WV passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

She was a daughter of the late Clario Boyd and Gladys Zelphia Keffer. She was also preceded in death by her sister Reva Jean Parsons; and spouse Arnett Richard "Dick" Halstead.

