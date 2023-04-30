Herman Grover Cabell Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY LOU KEFFER HALSTEAD, 79, of Seymour, TN, formerly of Boone County, WV passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.She was a daughter of the late Clario Boyd and Gladys Zelphia Keffer. She was also preceded in death by her sister Reva Jean Parsons; and spouse Arnett Richard "Dick" Halstead.She was a member of the Church of Christ.She is survived by her son Rex A. Halstead (Tierra) Seymour, TN; two sisters, Lonne Poff of Columbus, OH and Pamela Daniels (Bear) of Drawdy, WV; and grandson, Lucas Allen Halstead of Seymour, TN.Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Wendell Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road in Danville, WV.Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Irene Craddock Thomasson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV top story Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail