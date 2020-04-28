Herman Hartwell

HERMAN HARTWELL, age 80, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a short illness. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday May 1, at Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org

