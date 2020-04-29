Herman Hartwell
HERMAN HARTWELL, age 80, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a short illness.
He was saved on March 30, 1995, and baptized April 2, 1995. He was a member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek, where he was an usher and greeter, which he loved to do.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Carolyn Sue Hartwell; sons, Dwayne Hartwell, and Brian and wife Rhonda Hartwell; three grandchildren (his pride and joy), Michael, Nicholas and Vivian Hartwell; two sisters, Nettie Rose (Jim) Turley and Verna Jean (Howard) Boggess; sister-in-law, Kay Deel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Aylie Hartwell, and half brother, Wade Williams.
He was a lifetime resident of South Charleston. He was retired from the City of South Charleston, where he worked for the police maintenance. Over the years, he was a mechanic, equipment operator, electrician and farmer.
The family would like to thank everyone that has called, prayed or gave a kind word, as well as CAMC General Neuro ICU.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston, with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Independent Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Alum Creek, WV 25003; or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.