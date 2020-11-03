HERSHEL L. HARRISON, 80, of Kenova, W.Va. passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Herschel was born June 25, 1940 in Charleston, W.Va. a son of the late Herman Harrison and the late Reba and King Junior Garnes. He was a former truck mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Stutler. He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Roy) Marcum and Jeanette Jewell; step daughter Angela Perry step-sons Gordon Humphreys and David Humphreys; sisters Norma Rice, Greta Cochran and Kay Harrison and grandchildren Nathan & Chassidy Marcum and Anna Janelle and Jacob Jewell: two great-grandchildren; the mother of Jennifer, Bonnie and special friends Sarah, Marceline and Joan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully requests the observance of face masks and social distancing. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
