HERSHEL H. LAYNE, 77, of Black Mountain, NC, passed away October 11, 2020.

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Howard and Delphia Layne.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Layne and Johnny Layne; and two sisters, Wilma Layne Halstead and Denise Layne Harless.

During his lifetime, Hershel was president of Capitol Paging Service in Charleston, West Virginia and owned several businesses including a funeral home in Montgomery, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Sarajean Layne; a daughter, Tammy Haglan (Todd); a son, Jeff Layne (Wendi); six grandchildren; one great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a small private viewing and graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com