HERSHEL LEE SHORT 66, of Charleston passed away August 8, 2021 at home following a long illness.
Hershel attended Dupont High School and Potomac College, worked for Chemical Valley Lumber Company for over 30 years and then became the owner. He met thousands of people who said he was a great person, he helped them out when they needed help, then after being there for another 10 years the economy went bad and he lost everything. He tried to reopen under Levi but was too sick to continue the fight.
Hershel was loved and admired by about everyone in the valley. He loved the Lord, attended Georges Creek Baptist Church on and off for over 45 years and was the Sunday School Superintendent. Hershel loved to sing and if any of you went to the hardware store, you could hear him singing and he would make you join in. When the therapist came to the house he would sing and I told them the entertainment was free. Hershel's desire was to lead people to the Lord. He looked forward going to heaven, but he loved his grandkids so much he wanted to get better to spend quality time with them.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Hershel and Wanda Short; sister, Drema Eskew; brother-in-law, Ervin Eskew; brother, Wayne Short; brother-in-law, David Seabolt and mother-in-law, Gladys Campbell.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Jo Ellen Short; son and best friend, Adam Short (Lisa) of Ripley; sisters, Patsy Seabolt of Rand, Marilyn Tompa of Belle; grandchildren, Connor, Abel and Campbell Short; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Adam Short officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
