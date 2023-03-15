HERSHEL LEE WEBB, 90, of Spencer, WV passed away at his residence on March 13, 2023.
He was born March 28, 1932 in Roane County, WV and was the son of the late Beverly and Hazel Young Webb.
Hershel was a United States Army veteran and had retired from Local Union 132 after many years as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed small engine repair work, riding his four-wheeler, playing solitaire and spending time with his family and friends.
Left behind to cherish his memory, are his two sons, Jeff Webb of Spencer and Steve "Porky" Webb (Annette) of Arnoldsburg, WV; two daughters, Janifer Carpenter (Stephen) and Lisa McGlothlin both of Spencer; six grandchildren, Soloman Carpenter, Cara McGlothlin, Adrianna Knight (Graham), Shannon Marsh (Rick), Amanda Mitchell (Colin) and Jeff Webb, Jr. (Libby); and many great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Carol Young Webb; and two sisters, Marjorie Webb and Willa Dean Green.
Services will be 11 a.m. ~ Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Burial will follow at Otto Cemetery in Roane County. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.