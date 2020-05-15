HESTER L. COVERT was born on March 18, 1921, in Pt. Pleasant, WV, to the late Walter and Louise Lewis. She lived in Pt. Pleasant during her early years and had stories of how she learned to swim in the Ohio River. The family moved to Charleston in the late 1930s and Hester graduated from Charleston High School. She graduated from the University of Charleston with a degree in Art, and went on to complete her formal education at WVU with a Master's Degree in Art.
Hester was employed by the Kanawha County Board of Education, teaching art for many years. She began her teaching career at Cedar Grove High School, then moving to Horace Mann Junior High School, and finally at Dupont High School where she retired. She valued her years of teaching and all the friendships she made.
She enjoyed watching and feeding birds and squirrels from her porch, loved cats and especially loved knitting. She was known for her beautiful knitted handiwork, particularly enjoying knitting scarves and sweaters for her family and friends. The knitting group at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a lifetime member, was very important to her and she looked forward to spending time with them over the many years they knitted together. She was also a member of Allied Artists, Republican Women, Women's Club of Charleston, and WVU Alumni to name a few of her organizations.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Walter Lewis, and her grandson, Hon. Charles M. Johnson.
Hester is survived by daughter Anna C. Johnson of Paris, KY; grandson, Andrew Johnson of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Elizabeth Johnson of Lexington, KY; and special grandson, Andy Nacsin of Groton Long Point, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kanawha Charleston Human Society; the Audubon Society; or a charity of your choice.
The family wished to thank the staff at the Ridgemont, Edgewood Summit and a special thanks to Lu Ann Hall, her longtime caregiver and friend.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Hester will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Mt. View Cemetery, Farnsworth Drive, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Latari Thompson officiating. Funeral staff will direct family and friends starting at the gate at Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
Memories of Hester may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.