HILDA CANDY (ADKINS) EDWARDS, 73 years old, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. She was born April 8, 1947 in Lincoln County, WV. She was the oldest of six children, three girls and three boys. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Larry Edwards of West Hamlin, WV, their three children who loved her dearly, Randy (Sheila) Hall, Joey (Lisa) Edwards and Bridgett (Chris) Blake. She was a proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Hall, Chelsea (Hunter) Luppold, Scott Edwards, Nick Edwards, Garret Blake and Colton Blake. Three great grandchildren, Baby Hall, Talan and Chase Luppold.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Everette Sr. and Elizabeth (Hager) Adkins. Also her mother and father-in-law, Odbert and Freda (Cummings) Edwards. Candy was a member of Salt Rock Community Church. She retired from Morris Memorial Nursing Home after twenty one years to take care of her grandchildren. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and never missed a game. She loved taking camping and fishing trips with her husband and family. Her smile was infectious and everyone that knew her loved her. She will be truly missed and has left behind a lot of cherished memories. She was a cancer survivor and battled many other illnesses.
A very special thank you to Davita Dialysis in South Point, Ohio, St. Mary's Hospital 4 South Team 4 and Hospice of Huntington for taking such special care of our beloved Wife and Mama.
A Public Graveside Service will be held at noon, Thursday, June 4, at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.