HILDA J. ANDERSON, 92, of Summersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in the Walker Memorial Park, Summersville, under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville, W.Va. There will be no visitation.
Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020
Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.
Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.