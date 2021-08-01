HILDA JOYCALENE GEORGE age 86 died July 29, 2021. She was born April 14, 1935 at Legg Fork of Tuppers Creek and was the daughter of the late Emzie and Corda Caldwell Burdette. She was also preceded in death by her son Tony George and four siblings.
Surviving: son Rick and his wife Patsy George of Hansford; former daughter-in-law Kelly George Deweese of Kenna and former daughter-in-law Susie Finney of Dunbar; six grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren including three special great-grand children Kiersten, Kiarrah and Aubrey.
Service will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jack Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories at Pocatalico, WV. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at wwwodellfuneralhome.com