HILDA MAE "TWINKLE TOES" THOMAS, 76 of Summersville died Thursday May 27, 2021 in the Summersville Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday June 3rd in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
